Trump attacks NYT report that he watches up to 8 hours of TV a day

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE on Monday lashed out at The New York Times on Monday over a report that said he watches a minimum of four hours of television each day.

“Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day — Wrong!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tweet comes after the Times, in a report published over the weekend, cited individuals close to the president saying Trump watches anywhere from four to sometimes eight hours of TV during the day.

CNN aired a segment on the report focused on Trump's television habits less than an hour before Trump's tweet.

“Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the ‘dumbest man on television!’ Bad Reporting,” Trump added.

The president periodically uses Twitter to criticize media reports he does not like. He has in the past called multiple outlets, including the Times, "fake news" on the social media platform.

Clifford Levy, the deputy managing editor of The New York Times, responded to Trump's tweet, saying the newspaper stands by its work.

"We at The New York Times stand by our reporting, sourced from interviews with 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress," Levy said.