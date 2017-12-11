Gillibrand, Wyden join calls for Trump to resign over allegations

Sens. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenDemocratic senator predicts Franken will resign Thursday Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Lobbying world MORE (D-Ore.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocrats turn on Al Franken Report: Franken will resign Thursday Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) called Monday for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

Wyden tweeted out an article about a news conference earlier Monday, in which some of the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment or assault recounted their experiences and called for a congressional investigation into the allegations.

“These women are right,” Wyden wrote. “If @realDonaldTrump won't resign, Congress must investigate allegations by many, many women that he sexually assaulted and harassed them. No one is above the law.”

These women are right. If @realDonaldTrump won't resign, Congress must investigate allegations by many, many women that he sexually assaulted and harassed them. No one is above the law. https://t.co/ySP9DVUgLP — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 11, 2017

Gillibrand also said Monday that Trump should step down, and that if he doesn’t, there should be a congressional investigation.

"These allegations are credible, they are numerous,” Gillibrand told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “I’ve heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking."

At least 16 women have accused Trump of sexual harassment or assault. The White House’s official position is that the women are lying.

Wyden and Gillibrand join a growing chorus of lawmakers urging Trump to step down over the allegations. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (I-Vt.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Dems put hold on McFarland nomination over contradictory testimony: report Corker: McFarland's nomination 'frozen' over contradictions in her testimony MORE (D-N.J.) and Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyAvalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Senate nixes provision boosting conservative college after uproar Overnight Energy: Panel advances controversial Trump nominee | Ex-coal boss Blankenship to run for Senate | Dem commissioner joins energy regulator MORE (D-Ore.) have all called for Trump to resign following the resignation of Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.) over groping allegations.

“I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office,” Booker said Saturday. “My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward.”