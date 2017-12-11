Trump angered by Haley saying his accusers 'should be heard': report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is reportedly furious with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyHaley: 'Open question' if US athletes will attend Olympics amid North Korea tensions Haley: Trump isn't deciding who controls east Jerusalem Emergency UN Security Council meeting called after Trump's Jerusalem announcement: report MORE for saying that the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct “should be heard.”

The Associated Press reported Monday that Haley’s comments angered Trump as the claims against him have resurfaced in recent weeks.

“They should be heard, and they should be dealt with,” Haley said Sunday on CBS's “Face the Nation.”

“And I think we heard from them before the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

Two people familiar with Trump told the AP he was enraged by her remarks. Trump has reportedly grown most frustrated with the claims in recent weeks, comparing the situation to that of Roy Moore, the Alabama GOP Senate candidate accused of committing multiple sexual transgressions against teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Three of Trump’s accusers united for the first time Monday, sharing details of the allegations they have made against the president. They demanded that Congress launch an investigation into their claims.

More than a dozen women came forward to publicly accuse Trump of sexual misconduct during his presidential campaign.

The White House has said that the women are lying. Trump has also dismissed their claims as "fake news."