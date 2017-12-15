Trump won't rule out Flynn pardon

"I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet,” Trump told reporters at the White House. "We'll see what happens. Let's see."

Trump also refused to say when he learned that his former national security adviser lied to the FBI, the crime for which he pleaded guilty.

"You know the answer," Trump said. "How many times has that question been asked?"

Early this month, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia's election-meddling effort in 2016. His guilty plea is a troubling sign for Trump and the White House as the investigation continues.

The retired Army general, who was a member of Trump's inner circle during the campaign, has said he is cooperating with Mueller's team.

He could reveal damaging information about the president, including details about whether Trump tried to obstruct justice in the FBI's Russia investigation.

Trump may have been trying to signal to Flynn it's possible he could receive a legal reprieve if he protects him and his family.