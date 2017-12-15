Trump won't rule out Flynn pardon

President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE on Friday refused to rule out a pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the special counsel probe into Russia’s election interference.
"I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet,” Trump told reporters at the White House. "We'll see what happens. Let's see."
Trump also refused to say when he learned that his former national security adviser lied to the FBI, the crime for which he pleaded guilty.
"You know the answer," Trump said. "How many times has that question been asked?"
Early this month, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia's election-meddling effort in 2016. His guilty plea is a troubling sign for Trump and the White House as the investigation continues.
The retired Army general, who was a member of Trump's inner circle during the campaign, has said he is cooperating with Mueller's team.
He could reveal damaging information about the president, including details about whether Trump tried to obstruct justice in the FBI's Russia investigation.
Trump may have been trying to signal to Flynn it's possible he could receive a legal reprieve if he protects him and his family.
Trump spoke before departing for Quantico, Va., where he is set to speak at the FBI's national academy.
"I can say this, when you look at what’s going on with the FBI and with the Justice Department, people are very, very angry," he said.
Tags Donald Trump Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections Michael Flynn Special Counsel investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation