Trump’s legal team to meet with Mueller next week

Lawyers for President Trump are set to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller's team next week.

According to a CNN report, the president's team of private lawyers are hoping to gain insight into the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, and in particular, what the next steps in the probe may be.

Trump's lawyers have met with Mueller's team before. But the upcoming meeting comes after investigators have finished an initial batch of requests for interviews with White House personnel and after a number of documents have been turned over to the special counsel.

Trump's legal team is hoping Mueller and his team will signal the investigation is coming to a close. One of Trump's lawyers, Ty Cobb, said Tuesday that he expects the investigation to come to a close within a matter of weeks.

Trump has repeatedly denied the notion that his campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 race and has described Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."

The investigation has cast a shadow over Trump's first year in office. Last month, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates, Richard Gates, were charged with money laundering and tax evasion among other charges as part of Mueller's probe.

George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to Trump's campaign, also pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russian representatives.

Weeks later, Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the month before Trump took office.