Trump speaks by phone with Cindy McCain on husband’s status

President Trump called Cindy McCain, the wife of Sen. John McCain, on Friday to check in on the senior Arizona Republican, who is in the hospital, according to media reports.

President Trump spoke by phone today with Cindy McCain to check in on Senator McCain, who is fighting to recover from side effects of his cancer treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, @PressSec Sarah Sanders tells CNN tonight. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) December 16, 2017

President Trump called Cindy McCain this afternoon to check in on Sen. John McCain’s health, according to a senior White House official. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) December 16, 2017

McCain was hospitalized this week at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington due to side effects from his cancer treatment.

He was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment.

He suffered a minor tear in his Achilles tendon last month as a result of the treatment, his office said.

McCain's hospitalization comes days before the Senate is expected to vote on a sweeping tax overhaul. McCain has not yet said whether he will support the measure, though he voted in favor of Senate Republicans' initial bill earlier this month.