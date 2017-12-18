Trump predicts Republicans will do ‘very well’ in 2018

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE early Monday predicted that the GOP will perform "very well" in next year’s midterm elections, brushing off Republican Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE's loss last week in an Alabama Senate special election.

“Remember, Republicans are 5-0 in Congressional Races this year. The media refuses to mention this,” Trump said.

“I said Gillespie and Moore would lose (for very different reasons), and they did. I also predicted 'I' would win. Republicans will do well in 2018, very well! @foxandfriends.”

Trump in June touted five Republican wins in special congressional elections, apparently including both votes in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election, which resulted in a runoff and ultimately a Republican victory. Rep. Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezThe Hill's 12:30 Report We will fight for our DREAMers MORE (D) of California’s 32nd Congressional District defeated another Democrat in a runoff earlier this year, providing Democrats with a special election win.

Democrats dealt the GOP a significant blow last week in the Alabama special election for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE. Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama since 1992. Moore, who has been at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal, has yet to concede the race.

Jones's victory provides the GOP with a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber and puts the Senate in play for Democrats in next year's midterm elections.