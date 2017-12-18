Trump received FBI warning that Russians would try to infiltrate campaign: report

The FBI reportedly warned then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in the months before the election that Russia and other foreign adversaries would probably try to infiltrate his presidential campaign.

Multiple government officials told NBC News that senior FBI officials briefed both Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE about the threats, which it said are commonly offered to major party nominees for the White House.

The briefings, the officials told NBC, are used to alert candidates and their teams about such threats. They are generally given around the point at which candidates begin receiving classified information, and campaigns are told to alert any suspicious activity to authorities.

A White House official downplayed the news, saying there was nothing unusual about the briefings.

"That the Republican and Democrat nominee for President received a standardized briefing on counter-intelligence is hardly a news story," White House spokesman Raj Shah told NBC. "That NBC News hears about the contents of this classified conversation due to an inappropriate leak is a news story."

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia interfered in last year's presidential election with the goal of hurting Clinton's campaign and helping Trump's.

That has led to numerous congressional probes of the election, and an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller that was kickstarted by Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Four people have been indicted so far in Mueller’s probe, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who both pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about their contacts with Russians.

The first briefing by the FBI for Trump officials took place in August 2016, according to NBC. That was about two months after a Russian lawyer met with Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump files paperwork to transfer businesses MORE at Trump Tower prompted by an email promising damaging information about Clinton. Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortJudge warns Manafort not to discuss case with media Manafort involved in drafting op-ed defending his Ukrainian work: court papers Trump went off on Manafort for suggesting he should not appear on Sunday shows: report MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Trump team working on Mideast peace plan unconventional, but ‘perfectly qualified’ US attorney fired by Trump: Mueller team likely looking at everyone Additional Trump transition official identified who knew about Flynn's Russia contact: report MORE, Trump's son-in-law, sat in on the meeting.

Manafort has also been indicted in the Mueller probe.

Other campaign contacts with Russia or Russia-linked groups occurred after the reported briefing, including Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter exchange with WikiLeaks and then-Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE’s (R-Ala.) meeting with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, though it is unclear if any of the Trump officials thought there was anything suspicious about the contacts.