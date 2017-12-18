Trump considered pulling Gorsuch's nomination after personal criticism: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE threatened to rescind his nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch after Gorsuch criticized him personally, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Trump considered pulling the nomination, afraid that Gorsuch wouldn’t be “loyal” to him. He also told aides that he knew of other judges who would want the position.

One aide described Trump’s anger at the then-nominee as an “explosion,” according to the Post.

Gorsuch had told Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) in a meeting that he believed Trump’s attacks on the judicial system were “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

Trump has repeatedly touted Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as one of his most important achievements since taking office.

Trump was also reportedly concerned that Gorsuch wasn’t grateful enough to him for the nomination. But his fears were assuaged after White House legislative affairs director Marc Short found a personal note Gorsuch had written to Trump but that Trump hadn’t received.

“Your address to Congress was magnificent. And you were so kind to recognize Mrs. Scalia, remember the justice, and mention me,” the letter read, according to the Post. “My teenage daughters were cheering the TV!”

The White House pushed back against the Post’s report.

“At no point did the president consider withdrawing Justice Gorsuch’s nomination. He is very proud of the accomplishment,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement to the Post.