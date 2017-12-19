Trump approval rating hits new low in CNN poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s approval rating has dropped to a record low in a new CNN poll.

Just 35 percent of Americans in the poll released early Tuesday say they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Trump's approval rating slipped 1 point since November and is a full 10 points lower from his highest approval rating — 45 percent — in March.

The findings are lower than any of his predecessors at this point in their presidencies, the network noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

All first-time presidents since Dwight Eisenhower have had approval ratings of at least 49 percent in December of their first year in office, according to CNN.

Other polls have listed Trump as the least popular first-year president in history. An Associated Press–NORC poll released last Saturday found that more than two-thirds of respondents said they disapprove of Trump, while only 32 percent approve.

The new CNN poll of 1,001 respondents was conducted between Dec. 14 and 17. It has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.