Poll: Half of voters think Trump should resign because of sexual misconduct allegations

Half of American voters believe President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE should resign because of allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted from Dec. 13-18, found 59 percent of women and 41 percent of men believe Trump should resign because of the allegations. Voters are split sharply along party lines on the issue, with 85 percent of Democrats calling for his resignation, and only 7 percent of Republicans saying he should step down.

Trump has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women, with several coming forward while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

The official White House position is that the women who have accused Trump are lying

Three of his accusers held a press conference on Dec. 11 and called on Congress to investigate the accusations against Trump. The women claim that Trump groped and kissed them without consent, and one woman said Trump walked into a dressing room during a Miss USA contest.

Several senators last week called for Trump to resign, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocrats turn on Al Franken Report: Franken will resign Thursday Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign MORE (D-N.Y.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (I-Vt.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Dems put hold on McFarland nomination over contradictory testimony: report Corker: McFarland's nomination 'frozen' over contradictions in her testimony MORE (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats turn on Al Franken Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign Democratic senator predicts Franken will resign Thursday MORE (D-Calif.).

Voters are split on how Democrats are handling the issue of sexual harassment in politics, with 44 percent approving and 44 percent disapproving.

Sexual misconduct allegations have in recent weeks have led to the resignation or retirement of a number of politicians, including Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.), Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersAbortion-rights group endorses Nadler in race to replace Conyers on Judiciary Democrats turn on Al Franken Michigan state senator to run for Congress MORE Jr. (D-Mich.), Rep. Trent Franks Harold (Trent) Trent FranksHouse forges ahead with Dec. 22 spending bill Conservatives fear end-of-year ‘Christmas tree’ spending bill Adoption tax credit restored after conservative backlash MORE (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Blake Farenthold Randolph (Blake) Blake FarentholdConyers attorney: Congressman won't pay settlement back because it was 'cleared' Farenthold accuser: 'It's been a tough road’ Accuser says GOP lawmaker 'blackballed' her from finding another job after settling sexual harassment suit MORE (R-Texas).

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted among 1,230 voters and had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.