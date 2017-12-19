Christie: Kushner deserves scrutiny from Mueller

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Tuesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Trump team working on Mideast peace plan unconventional, but ‘perfectly qualified’ US attorney fired by Trump: Mueller team likely looking at everyone Additional Trump transition official identified who knew about Flynn's Russia contact: report MORE “deserves the scrutiny” he’s received from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in the ongoing Russia probe.

“He deserves the scrutiny. You know why? Because he was involved in the transition and involved in meetings that call into question his role,” Christie said on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“If he’s innocent of that, then that will come out as Mueller examines all the facts, and if he’s not, that will come out too," added Christie, a former federal prosecutor.

"Everybody, by the way, who was involved in that transition post the election ... all the leadership is going to be questioned, and, I think, has been questioned."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kushner has faced scrutiny from Mueller’s team for his contacts with foreign leaders as the special counsel investigates ties between Trump campaign officials and Russia.

Kushner reportedly told Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn to contact Russian officials before Trump took office.

Flynn pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI, while Mueller's team has brought charges against three other former Trump campaign officials.

Mueller's team has also reportedly looked into a meeting Kushner attended at Trump Tower in the summer of 2016 with other Trump campaign staff members and a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE.

Christie said Tuesday it’s important for Mueller not to “prejudge” anything in his investigation until all the facts come out.

“Whether [Kushner] deserves [scrutiny] or not, he’s getting it. And the facts will determine that, ultimately,” Christie said.

Christie and Kushner have clashed in the past, with the outgoing New Jersey governor saying in an interview last month that he believes the president’s son-in-law was responsible for Christie’s ouster from the transition team.

Trump's team announced shortly after the election that Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence allies worried he'll be called to answer questions from Mueller: report Trump thought it was ‘low class’ for Pence to bring pets to VP residence: report Pence told RNC he could replace Trump on ticket after 'Access Hollywood' tape came out: report MORE, then the vice president-elect, would replace Christie in leading the transition team.