Trump blasts media for critical coverage of tax reform

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE lashed out at the news media on Wednesday for what he said was demeaning coverage of Republicans' tax code overhaul.

"The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon," he added.

"Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!"

Trump's tweet came after the Senate approved a sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax code in a party-line vote early Wednesday. The House, which passed the measure on Tuesday, is set to vote again later Wednesday after a few last-minute changes in the Senate-approved bill.

House Republicans are expected to pass the bill once again on Wednesday. A successful vote in the chamber, sending the legislation to Trump’s desk by Christmas, would mark the party’s first major legislative victory of this presidency.

The tax code rewrite would offer deep, permanent cuts to the corporate tax rate, which would drop from 35 percent to 21 percent, and would deliver more modest, temporary cuts to individual tax rates. The proposal also does away with or limits many tax breaks, including the state and local tax deduction.

Trump and congressional Republicans have billed the tax-reform legislation as a long-overdue effort that would boost U.S. economic growth and make the country more attractive to businesses.

Democrats, on the other hand, say the legislation would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Americans, while ballooning the deficit and failing to spur the kind of growth that Republicans claim it will.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Wednesday that lawmakers will attend a “bill passage event” at the White House after the House approves the final tax bill. That event, she said, is not a signing ceremony, which is expected to come at a later date.

This report was updated at 10:12 a.m.