Trump deputy chief of staff to leave White House in early 2018

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's deputy chief of staff, Rick Dearborn, is reportedly set to leave the White House early next year.

Dearborn will leave the White House in early 2018 to pursue work in the private sector, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Rick loyally served the president for two and a half years and brought tremendous energy to the White House staff," White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE told the Journal.

”He’s a super guy and it breaks my heart to see him leave, but I look forward to his continued personal friendship and support for the president’s agenda.”

Dearborn worked on Trump's 2016 campaign before serving on his presidential transition team.

In his White House role, Dearborn oversaw the White House’s public outreach and legislative affairs operations and viewed the passage of the GOP tax bill as a “finale” for his work in the West Wing, according to the Journal.

Dearborn is the latest White House official to signal their departure as Trump nears his one-year mark in office.

It comes just weeks after the White House announced Trump’s deputy national security adviser, Dina Powell, would leave in early 2018.