Prosecutors subpoena Deutsche Bank records tied to Kushner Companies: report

Federal prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for records tied to senior White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Trump team working on Mideast peace plan unconventional, but ‘perfectly qualified’ US attorney fired by Trump: Mueller team likely looking at everyone Additional Trump transition official identified who knew about Flynn's Russia contact: report MORE’s family business, The New York Times reported Friday.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York subpoenaed the records from the German financial institution over the past few weeks. It's unclear what records the prosecutors are pursuing, or how closely tied they are to Kushner himself.

Kushner Companies has taken out hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Deutsche Bank over the years.

Kushner, who is President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's son-in-law, stepped down from his position leading the company to join the Trump administration, but still owns part of the business.

“We are unaware of any inquiry directed at Deutsche Bank from the E.D.N.Y. and have no reason to believe there is one,” a Kushner Companies spokeswoman told The Times.

The Times reported that the subpoena appears to be unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe or to another investigation by the attorney’s office into a visa program used by the Kushner Companies to bring real estate investors into the country.

Deutsche Bank has emerged as a key institution in Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference.

Mueller’s team reportedly subpoenaed the bank for information on Trump’s accounts there, but the Times reported that no such subpoenas exist.