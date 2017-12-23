Trump needles FBI deputy amid news of retirement

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE tore into FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in a series of tweets on Saturday, amid news that the law enforcement official would retire in the spring.

Trump, who has gone after McCabe in the past over his wife's ties to prominent Democrats, tweeted that the No. 2 FBI official is "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey James Brien ComeyTrump: Dershowitz interview on ‘witch hunt’ a ‘must watch’ Comey after Trump tweet: FBI is honest, strong, independent Former ethics director: Trump's tweet on Flynn would have ended past administrations MORE, of the Phony Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" the president tweeted.

"FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!" Trump said in another tweet.

Trump's tweets came shortly after The Washington Post reported that McCabe would step down from his FBI post in the coming months, potentially in March when he is eligible for full pension benefits.

The president interviewed McCabe to be FBI director in May after Trump fired James Comey from the post. Trump ultimately tapped Christopher Wray to lead the bureau.

The deputy FBI director spent hours behind closed doors this week on Capitol Hill being interviewed by members of three congressional committees probing Russia's interference in the election and the FBI's handling of federal probes.

McCabe has been the target of Republican criticism for the past year, with GOP lawmakers questioning his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server and the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump has also repeatedly pointed to his wife's connections to prominent Democratic politicians.

McCabe's wife ran for Virginia state Senate in 2015 and was the recipient of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from a political action committee led by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is closely tied to the Clintons.