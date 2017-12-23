Trump looks ahead to 2018: ‘Good’ GOP candidates will ‘win BIG’

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE predicted Saturday that "good" GOP candidates will "win BIG” in 2018 after several Republicans lost key races this year.

“Remember, the Republicans are 5-0 in Congressional races this year," Trump tweeted.

Trump noted that he initially backed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.) ahead of an Alabama Senate primary runoff in September, before Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE defeated him. Trump then backed Moore before the Dec. 12 special election, which Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

"Virginia candidate was not a ‘Trumper,’ and he lost,” Trump wrote in the tweet, referring to Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, whom he also endorsed.

Gillespie lost to Democrat Ralph Northam in a nationally watched race in November.

“Good Republican candidates will win BIG!” Trump concluded.

Remember, the Republicans are 5-0 in Congressional races this year. In Senate, I said Roy M would lose in Alabama and supported Big Luther Strange - and Roy lost. Virginia candidate was not a “Trumper,” and he lost. Good Republican candidates will win BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Trump had quickly backed Moore in the Alabama Senate race after the GOP primary, deleting tweets showing his previous support for Strange. He later endorsed Moore in the race after the candidate faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

After Gillespie's loss in Virginia, Trump also blamed the GOP candidate, saying he “did not embrace me or what I stand for.”

The president is planning to aggressively campaign for Republican candidates across the country ahead of the 2018 midterms.