Trump told friends at Mar-a-Lago 'you all just got a lot richer' after tax bill passed: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE reportedly told friends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida just hours after he signed the GOP tax bill that they all just got wealthier.

"You all just got a lot richer," Trump said Friday at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, two friends at a table near the president told CBS News.

Late last week, Trump signed the sweeping Republican tax bill into law, marking his first major legislative accomplishment since winning the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke at length during the signing, thanking Republicans in Congress for getting the legislation to his desk and predicting it would help the economy.

"It's going to be a tremendous thing for the American people. It's going to be fantastic for the economy," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It's going to keep companies from leaving our shores and opening up in other countries."

Trump and congressional Republicans have been pushing tax reform for several months. Trump has pitched the tax-reform plan as a boon to the middle class.

Democrats, though, have argued that the largest benefits will go to wealthy Americans like the president.

— This report was updated at 9:39 a.m.