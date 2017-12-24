Horse manure mailed to Mnuchin: report

A package addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinMark Mellman: History’s judgment Trump's motorcade greeted with chants of 'lock him up' in NYC Treasury watchdog probes lack of tax plan analysis from Mnuchin MORE's home in Los Angeles contained horse manure, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The package was reportedly delivered to a neighbor's house in Bel-Air on Saturday, along with a Christmas card referencing Mnuchin and President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, as well as a negative comment about the Republican-backed tax plan.

Authorities, including the Secret Service and a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad, responded, according to the TV station.

Police discovered the package contained horse manure after unwrapping it, and investigators cleared the package around 8 p.m., the report says.

The president signed a sweeping Republican tax-reform package on Friday, marking his administration's first major legislative win.

As Treasury secretary, Mnuchin ardently defended the plan, which is deeply unpopular with the public, according to various polls.