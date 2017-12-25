Man claiming he left manure for Mnuchin compares his actions to Jesus's

A man who claims he delivered a package of horse manure to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinMark Mellman: History’s judgment Trump's motorcade greeted with chants of 'lock him up' in NYC Treasury watchdog probes lack of tax plan analysis from Mnuchin MORE's home to protest the GOP's tax bill has compared his actions to those of Jesus.

“In the long run, if we don’t do stuff like this, what are we going to have left?” Robby Strong told southern California public radio station KPCC.

“What I did, I would like to compare to what Jesus did when he went into the temple and overturned the tables of the money-changers, who were exploiting the people financially in the name of religion," he said.

He added: “I feel like that’s what the GOP has done to the American people.”

Reports published Saturday said a package addressed to Mnuchin's home in Los Angeles contained horse manure.

Authorities, including the Secret Service and a Los Angeles bomb squad, responded and police discovered the package contained horse manure after unwrapping it.

Strong posted a picture to Facebook of the card he says it included, in which he wrote: “We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bullshit. Warmest Wishes, The American People.”

Strong reportedly delivered manure to two homes in Los Angeles he thought belonged to Mnuchin, according to The Washington Post.

In a Facebook comment, he wrote that the package was "pure organic horse shit, just like everything that administration’s done so far."

"Bomb scares certainly were not my intention, but maybe they should be a little scared, eh," he wrote.

According to the Post, the Secret Service interviewed the man who claimed to have sent the package, but Strong was not arrested.

“It was a gift-wrapped package of poo,” Strong told AL.com. “Is there a law that you can’t drop off a box of poo? Not really.”

Congress passed the GOP's tax plan last week and President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE signed it into law on Friday.