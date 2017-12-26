Trump partly blamed Sessions for Alabama Senate loss: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE partly blamed Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE for the GOP loss in the recent Alabama Senate election, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Trump placed blame on Sessions for Republicans losing the seat because Sessions’s departure from the Senate seat to Trump’s Cabinet had caused the special election, according to the AP.

Trump had nominated Sessions for the position, setting off the process. Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-Ala.) defeated(R) in the election earlier this month.

The president first endorsed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala) in the race before Moore won the GOP primary. Trump also backed Moore, despite the candidate facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

Trump tried to walk back his support for Moore in a tweet last week, saying he had known Moore "would lose" the race.

Remember, the Republicans are 5-0 in Congressional races this year. In Senate, I said Roy M would lose in Alabama and supported Big Luther Strange - and Roy lost. Virginia candidate was not a “Trumper,” and he lost. Good Republican candidates will win BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The president has also targeted Sessions on social media and in comments to the press, largely expressing disappointment with Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia's election interference.

Trump said in July that he would not have appointed Sessions as attorney general if he had known that Sessions would recuse himself from the probe.

Sessions has said that Trump’s attacks on him were “hurtful” but that he will remain in his role.

Trump has also stepped up his attacks on the FBI in recent weeks, which falls under Sessions’s purview in the Department of Justice.