Huckabee compares Trump to Churchill

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) in a tweet Tuesday compared President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE to British leader Winston Churchill.

Huckabee said he had just been to see the film “The Darkest Hour,” which dramatizes Churchill's experiences as prime minister during World War II, calling it a reminder of “what real leadership looks like.”

“Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press. Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness,” Huckabee tweeted. “But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill.”

Huckabee was apparently comparing former President Obama to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, Churchill's predecessor, who has historically been criticized for agreeing to surrender Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany.

Trump has shown his admiration for Churchill in the past. He returned a bust of the British leader to the Oval Office during his first day as president and hosted lawmakers for a screening of “The Darkest Hour” earlier this month.

Social media users quickly mocked Huckabee for making the comparison.

It's a bad idea to learn your history at the movies. https://t.co/C88bcmFGhU — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 26, 2017

To make the analogy perfect, though, you'd have to imagine that Churchill was Hitler's preferred candidate for prime minister in 1940 https://t.co/C88bcmFGhU — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 26, 2017

Churchill fought for freedom against tyrants. Trump gives comfort to authoritarians. Your fanboyism is absurd. https://t.co/qZxiIgTp4R — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) December 26, 2017

So glad we have a strong leader who will not back down in the face of our greatest enemies, *checks notes* the American people. https://t.co/mH2SKMypGN — Alexandra Erin's a brick and she's drowning slowly (@alexandraerin) December 26, 2017

While in the British Army (where he actively sought to serve in war zones), Churchill gave skin from his own chest to help graft an injured officer's wound.



Trump faked bone spurs. https://t.co/gpTkOV4T4h — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) December 26, 2017

In @realDonaldTrump we don't even have an Edsel, much less a Churchill. https://t.co/o0n2aMaW5O — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 26, 2017

This...is so hilarious no response would do it justice. Yes, Huck, Trump is Churchill. Also, your daughter Sarah is Indira Gandhi. https://t.co/YWAMSrsrR2 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 26, 2017

Literally every clause of this tweet contains a factual inaccuracy https://t.co/zqgLNiJXbP — Jon Stone (@joncstone) December 26, 2017