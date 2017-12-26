FEATURED:

 

Huckabee compares Trump to Churchill

By Jacqueline Thomsen - 12/26/17 04:43 PM EST
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) in a tweet Tuesday compared President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE to British leader Winston Churchill.

Huckabee said he had just been to see the film “The Darkest Hour,” which dramatizes Churchill's experiences as prime minister during World War II, calling it a reminder of “what real leadership looks like.”

“Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press.  Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness,” Huckabee tweeted. “But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill.”

 

 

 

 

Huckabee was apparently comparing former President Obama to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, Churchill's predecessor, who has historically been criticized for agreeing to surrender Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany.

Trump has shown his admiration for Churchill in the past. He returned a bust of the British leader to the Oval Office during his first day as president and hosted lawmakers for a screening of “The Darkest Hour” earlier this month.

