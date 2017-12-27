Trump to host Norway's prime minister in early January

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE will host Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in early January, the White House announced Wednesday.

The two leaders plan to discuss a range of issues that could see cooperation between Washington and Oslo, including defeating terrorist groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), trade and NATO.

"The President and Prime Minister will discuss shared defense and security goals within NATO and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as well as trade and investment between the United States and Norway," according to a White House statement.

Trump repeatedly criticized NATO during his campaign, complaining that the organization depended on the U.S. too much while many other members failed to meet their commitments on defense spending.

The head of NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has indicated that one of his top goals for the organization in 2018 is for countries to contribute at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense.

Of the 29 NATO members, only the United States and four other countries — Poland, Greece, the United Kingdom and Estonia — currently reach that goal.

Trump and Solberg are also expected to discuss "how jointly to advance regional and global security, and economic prosperity."