Trump legal team planning to attack Flynn's credibility: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s lawyers are preparing to attack the credibility of former national security adviser Michael Flynn if he claims Trump committed wrongdoing as part of his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a new report.

Three sources close to the matter told The Washington Post that Trump’s lawyers will look to label Flynn as a liar if he makes claims against Trump or other White House officials.

“He’s said it himself: He’s a liar,” one person working on Trump’s legal strategy told the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper also reported that Trump's legal team is privately saying that Flynn will be unable to point Mueller's team to evidence of criminal acts by Trump or other campaign officials because documents turned over to the special counsel contain no evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

Earlier this month, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russian officials.

As part of his plea deal, Flynn has agreed to fully cooperate with Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Flynn became the first person to hold a formal position in the Trump administration to be charged in the probe.

Flynn’s brother called on Trump to pardon the former national security adviser in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday.

Trump didn’t rule out pardoning Flynn while speaking with reporters earlier this month at the White House.

"I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet,” Trump said. "We'll see what happens. Let's see."

Trump fired Flynn from his White House post in February after he misled Vice President Pence about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In May, Trump defended his delay in firing Flynn, calling him “a very good person.”