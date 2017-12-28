Date set for first Trump physical exam as president

© Getty Images
President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE will undergo a physical exam on Jan. 12 and the results will be made public by his military physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House said Thursday.
“The president’s physical is scheduled for Jan. 12 and Dr. Jackson, the president’s doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it’s completed,” the White House said in a statement.
The White House previously announced the exam will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
U.S. presidents have routinely undergone annual medical exams by military doctors to prove that they are physically fit for duty.
Trump, 71, is the oldest man to be elected president and has faced questions about his health.
The president has brushed aside those questions, frequently boasting about his energy and stamina.