Date set for first Trump physical exam as president

“The president’s physical is scheduled for Jan. 12 and Dr. Jackson, the president’s doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it’s completed,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House previously announced the exam will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

U.S. presidents have routinely undergone annual medical exams by military doctors to prove that they are physically fit for duty.

Trump, 71, is the oldest man to be elected president and has faced questions about his health.

The president has brushed aside those questions, frequently boasting about his energy and stamina.