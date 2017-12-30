Pence’s vacation neighbors post ‘make America gay again’ sign

Neighboring residents of the Colorado home where Vice President Pence and his family are staying for the holidays posted a rainbow "make America gay again" banner just outside the vacation home.

The Pence family celebrated the holidays in a town near snowy Aspen, Colo. this year, where, according to The Aspen Times they were surprised with the rainbow banner.

The family next door to the Pences' vacation spot hung the "make America gay again" banner on a shared pillar that sits at the end of the two homes' driveways.

According to The Aspen Times, the banner was placed there sometime on either Wednesday or Thursday.

One person staying in the home told the newspaper that the banner was hung by the daughters of the couple that lives there as well as their friends.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo told The Aspen Times that a deputy from his office was there when a man came out and hung the banner.

"He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it," DiSalvo said.

"When they said, 'We're not here to control your free speech rights,' they came out with chili and began feeding them," he said of the couple.

Pence is well-known for his conservative views on homosexuality. He supported a 2006 amendment that would have defined marriage as being between a man and a woman, and also said at the time that legalizing same-sex marriage would create a “societal collapse.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE also reportedly said that Pence "wants to hang" all gay people, according to a New Yorker report.

Pence and his family have become targets of LGBTQ protests since their move to D.C. Protesters held a “queer dance party” outside his former residence there in January.