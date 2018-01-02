FEATURED:

 

Social media users mock Trump for taking credit for air-travel safety record

By Rebecca Savransky - 01/02/18 09:55 AM EST

Social media users on Tuesday mocked President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE after he took credit for the safest year on record in commercial aviation.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news — it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

His comment came in response to a new study that showed 2017 was the safest year on record for commercial aviation. Airlines recorded zero deaths on commercial passenger jets worldwide, according to a report published by the Aviation Safety Network.

Overall, 44 people in total were killed on 10 fatal commercial passenger and cargo plane crashes. Those crashes involved small propeller planes and cargo aircraft. 

There has not been a fatal passenger airline crash in the U.S. since 2009, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The last deadly commuter plane crash took place in Hawaii in 2013.

Trump in his tweet did not detail what steps he took to improve airline safety.

Social media users were quick to mock the president, questioning what he meant by saying he was "very strict" on commercial aviation and asking what he actually did to improve airline safety. They also called for Trump to be strict in other areas, such as mass shootings.

