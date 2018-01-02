Social media users mock Trump for taking credit for air-travel safety record

Social media users on Tuesday mocked President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE after he took credit for the safest year on record in commercial aviation.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news — it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

His comment came in response to a new study that showed 2017 was the safest year on record for commercial aviation. Airlines recorded zero deaths on commercial passenger jets worldwide, according to a report published by the Aviation Safety Network.

Overall, 44 people in total were killed on 10 fatal commercial passenger and cargo plane crashes. Those crashes involved small propeller planes and cargo aircraft.

There has not been a fatal passenger airline crash in the U.S. since 2009, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The last deadly commuter plane crash took place in Hawaii in 2013.

Trump in his tweet did not detail what steps he took to improve airline safety.

Social media users were quick to mock the president, questioning what he meant by saying he was "very strict" on commercial aviation and asking what he actually did to improve airline safety. They also called for Trump to be strict in other areas, such as mass shootings.

Taking credit for planes not crashing. https://t.co/MgDIJal5nA — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 2, 2018

I wish POTUS would also be more strict on mass shootings since 2017 was the worst year on record https://t.co/eS1sjYTUnQ https://t.co/4TQ994miiT — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) January 2, 2018

“Very strict on Commercial Aviation.”



What does this even mean? What, if anything, has he done?There hasn’t been a deadly scheduled airline crash in the US since 2009. The 2017 news is a global achievement. https://t.co/phS2xs86hC — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the @FAANews administrator's five-year term ends this month and Trump hasn't named a replacement. https://t.co/Nri0ABiV6c — Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) January 2, 2018

Wait.



Wait.



Back up.



Is he saying that he IMPOSED government regulation on an industry and it MADE THAT INDUSTRY SAFER?



Because it sounds a lot like that's what he's saying. https://t.co/YETNBFJasS — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 2, 2018

The United States last recorded a fatal airline passenger jet crash in February 2009, but Donald Trump being "very strict" on commercial aviation is the only real reason why flights are so safe today. https://t.co/wuVN4T6K4S https://t.co/QGaqVGiuho — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 2, 2018

We had no gas explosions in our house this year. Thank you, Mr. President, for your hands-on leadership of FERC. https://t.co/cquNwtlSuw — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 2, 2018

Unlike Obama, Trump won't let any planes crash. Not even a little bit. He's very strict. https://t.co/uQuPzihc80 — neontaster (@neontaster) January 2, 2018

Since flying on airplanes I have been very adamant that I did not want to die in an aviation accident. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record! You're welcome — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 2, 2018

since donald trump has taken office he has been very strict on Slippery Ice—it was just reported that i have not fallen once this winter, the best on record! — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 2, 2018

If Trump was a rooster, he'd try to take credit for the sunrise. https://t.co/skM1Y2Szjj — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) January 2, 2018