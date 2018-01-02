Trump says he'll announce 'Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards' next week

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE took to Twitter Tuesday to announce he would present “corrupt media awards” to the “fake news media” next week.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” Trump tweeted. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!"

Trump’s tweet comes after his campaign asked supporters to help him award a “Fake News Trophy” last week.

“Americans are sick and tired of being lied to, insulted, and treated with outright condescension,” an email to Trump’s supporters sent last week reads. “That’s why President Trump is crowning the 2017 KING OF FAKE NEWS before the end of the year.

“There’s no point in pretending that some journalists are anything more than peddlers of falsehoods and liberal propaganda,” the email continues.

The Trump campaign’s email links to a poll where participants can vote on three media stories as “fake,” “faker” or “fakest” news.

In November, Trump suggested there should be a contest among news networks, excluding Fox News, for the “Fake News Trophy.”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

A Rasmussen poll conducted after Trump’s tweet found that a majority of Americans would award Fox News the trophy.