Poll: Trump weekly job approval up to 39 percent, highest in months

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for 'serious case of amnesia' after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don't want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's weekly job approval rating has hit its highest point in months, according to a new poll by Gallup.

Gallup found that Trump's weekly job approval rate was at 39 percent during the last of week of December.

The approval rating for the week was an improvement from Trump's low of 35 percent, seen just weeks before.

The last time Trump's weekly approval was at 39 percent was in July, according to Gallup.

The president kicked off the year with a 45 percent weekly average approval rating in January and had an overall approval average of 39 percent for 2017.

The president's latest weekly approval rating in December came after he scored his first legislative victory with congressional Republicans on tax reform.

However, the Republican-backed tax plan does not appear to be widely popular with the American people.

An NBC News–Wall Street Journal poll last month found that only 24 percent of Americans believed the tax plan was a good idea.

Trump and congressional Republicans are bracing to defend both chambers of Congress from Democrats during the 2018 midterm races.