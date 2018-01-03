Trump: Bannon has 'lost his mind'

In a blistering statement issued by the White House, Trump said Bannon has "lost his mind" and claimed he had “no influence” within the West Wing.

Trump sought to undercut the veracity of comments attributed to Bannon, once one of Trump's closest aides, that appear in the forthcoming book by Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books," Trump said.

"Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was," the president added.

Earlier Wednesday , excerpts from the book leaked that quoted Bannon describing a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between a Russian lawyer and Trump’s son, son-in-law and campaign chairman as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Bannon also said he believed the Russians were taken to meet Trump following the meeting, something the president has denied.

"They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon reportedly predicted, referring to the president’s eldest son.