Tillerson: I plan to be here the whole year

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonOvernight Defense: Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital | Mattis, Tillerson reportedly opposed move | Pentagon admits 2,000 US troops are in Syria | Trump calls on Saudis to 'immediately' lift Yemen blockade Trump has yet to name ambassadors to key nations in Mideast Mattis, Tillerson warned Trump of security concerns in Israel embassy move MORE said Friday he intends to stay in his post through 2018, dismissing new reports that he is on his way out of the Trump administration.

In an interview with CNN, Tillerson declared his first year at Foggy Bottom a success and predicted that 2018 would be just as productive as the State Department began executing President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's policies.

"I think we're going to have a very productive 2018," Tillerson said. "The State Department gets stronger every day, understand what we're trying to do. And I look forward to having a very, very successful 2018."

When asked if he would stay at the department, Tillerson said that he intends "to be here for the whole year."

Media reports have painted a picture of an adversarial relationship between Trump and Tillerson, with the two clashing at times over policy issues including North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal.

The New York Times reported last month that the White House had developed a plan to oust Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTillerson: State Dept. 'not missing a beat' despite vacancies Trump considering spy network to combat 'deep state' enemies: Intercept Five things senators should ask Tom Cotton if he’s nominated to lead the CIA MORE, fueling speculation about the secretary of State's future.

Both the State Department and the White House denied that report, saying there were no plans for Tillerson to leave.

In the Friday CNN interview, Tillerson said he had to figure out the best way to communicate with the president and that had made an effort to fill Trump in on all sides of an issue, even if it's not what he wants to hear.

"I do think one of my roles is to always give him all sides of the issues even when I know it's not the side that he really wants to consider," he said. "I think it's part of making good decisions that I know he at least has had visibility to all aspects of the decision he's about to make."