Tillerson: Negotiations underway for a fix on Iran nuclear deal

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonOvernight Defense: Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital | Mattis, Tillerson reportedly opposed move | Pentagon admits 2,000 US troops are in Syria | Trump calls on Saudis to 'immediately' lift Yemen blockade Trump has yet to name ambassadors to key nations in Mideast Mattis, Tillerson warned Trump of security concerns in Israel embassy move MORE said on Friday that he is actively working with the White House and members of Congress on a potential fix to the Iran nuclear deal that would allow the U.S. to stay in the multi-nation deal.

“The president said he is either going to fix it or cancel it,” Tillerson told The Associated Press. “We are in the process of trying to deliver on the promise he made to fix it.”

Tillerson's comments come before President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE must decide by Jan. 12 whether he will re-certify the deal. Re-certification indicates that Iran is living up to its side of the deal to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for fewer sanctions by the U.S. and other countries.

Negotiations between the administration and members of Congress could lead to Trump deciding to re-certify the deal. He did not certify it the last time he was required to do so, in October. He said it is not in the national security interest of the U.S.

Tillerson said talks between the White House and members of Congress have not concluded yet but said the administration was speaking with congressional leaders "on a very active basis."

“I don’t want to suggest we’re across the finish line on anything yet,” he said.

The secretary of state also said the president would be prepared to waive sanctions again if Congress would act quickly.

The interview comes as U.S. relations with Iran have declined in recent days.

The president blasted the Iranian government for its violent response to peaceful protestors, while the State Department reportedly urged Tehran to end its blocking of social media platforms.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyHaley: 'Open question' if US athletes will attend Olympics amid North Korea tensions Haley: Trump isn't deciding who controls east Jerusalem Emergency UN Security Council meeting called after Trump's Jerusalem announcement: report MORE also accused Iran of supplying weapons to Yemeni rebels last month.