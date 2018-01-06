‘Fire and Fury’ author predicts his book will help end Trump’s presidency

Michael Wolff, the author of a controversial new book about President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s White House, said Saturday that his book is creating “the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency.”

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job,” Wolff told BBC radio, according to Reuters.

Wolff is the author of the new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which the White House says is full of lies about the Trump presidency.

The release of excerpts from the book this week launched harsh denials by the White House of the claims made in the book. The White House also attempted to stop the book's publication.

Wolff wrote the book based on months of access, which Trump denies he authorized. In it, he describes the actions of people running the White House as everything from incompetent to illegal. Wolff claims Trump and his team never intended to win the presidency and were unprepared to govern.

Trump on Friday night said Wolff is a "loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.”

Wolff thanked the president for helping sell copies of his book and said it is opening readers' eyes.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff said. “Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes.’ ”