Trump moves back 'Fake News Awards,' citing high interest

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE on Sunday pushed back the date for his “Fake News Awards” to Jan. 17, as opposed to this coming Monday, citing high interest.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

The president plans to travel to Tennessee and Georgia on Monday. It has been reported that Trump plans to attend the college football national championship game in Atlanta.

Trump announced last week that he would present “the most dishonest & corrupt media awards” on Monday to highlight what he calls "fake news."

Celebrity chef José Andrés offered a free lunch at any of his popular restaurants to winners, and the watchdog group American Oversight planned to hand out “Most Dishonest and Corrupt” awards to Trump administration officials on Monday as a response to Trump's plans.

The president’s announcement comes as the administration is playing defense against shocking allegations in a new book detailing the first year inside the Trump White House.

Trump aide Stephen Miller sparred with CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday in a contentious interview about the book, the president’s tweeting and CNN’s coverage of the Trump White House.

Trump has repeatedly criticized multiple news outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, accusing them of inaccurate reporting and often invoking his signature “fake news” line.