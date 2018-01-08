Trump to visit wall prototypes after State of the Union address: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is reportedly expected to see prototypes for his proposed border wall following his State of the Union address later this month.

Trump will visit the concrete-and-steel prototypes in San Diego, Axios reported.

The visit to see the prototypes was reportedly pushed back due to Trump's visit to Atlanta to attend the college football championships.

"The wall is bigger than a policy proposal — it’s a symbol," a source close to Trump told Axios. "Ending chain migration may be more impactful policy, but he understands the power of the wall as a concept and in terms of the way he and his presidency will be perceived and judged."

Last week, Trump offered his most detailed request to date of his plans for the proposed border wall.

According to a document obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is asking Congress for nearly $18 billion to fund his border wall expansion project. The document specifically calls for the construction of more than 700 miles of new barriers along the border.

The Trump administration is seeking $33 billion in total to increase security along the southern border, with the remaining $15 billion going to fund “critical physical border security requirements" such as technology, personnel and roads.

Trump has made funding for the border wall a top demand in congressional negotiations to provide a fix to protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Trump announced last year that he was ending the Obama-era program, which protected young immigrants brought to the country illegally, but gave Congress time to come up with a legislative fix.