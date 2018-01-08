Trump named top global 'press oppressor'

The Committee to Protect Journalists named President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE as the winner of its “Overall Achievement in Undermining Global Press Freedom” award in its “Press Oppressors” awards Monday.

The committee released a list of top global press oppressors on Monday in response to Trump’s upcoming “fake news” awards, giving Trump the top honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While previous U.S. presidents have each criticized the press to some degree, they have also made public commitments to uphold its essential role in democracy, at home and abroad,” the committee wrote.

“Trump, by contrast, has consistently undermined domestic news outlets and declined to publicly raise freedom of the press with repressive leaders such as Xi [Jinping], [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, and [Abdel Fattah al-]Sisi.”

Trump was also named the runner-up in the “Most Thin-skinned” category, losing the top spot to Turkish President Erdoğan.

“He regularly attacks outlets and individual journalists on Twitter and in speeches, calling them ‘sad,’ ‘failing,’ or ‘garbage,’ ” the committee wrote of Trump. “Since declaring his presidential candidacy in 2015, Trump has posted about 1,000 tweets critical of the press.”

Erdoğan also won for "Most Outrageous Use of Terror Laws Against the Press" and Chinese President Xi got the top spot for "Tightest Grip on Media."

Trump has consistently attacked the media since the early days of his campaign, regularly calling reports about him and his administration “fake news.”

Trump’s "fake news awards" were originally set to be named Monday, but he has since pushed them to Wednesday, saying the importance of the awards “is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”