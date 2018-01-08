Ivanka applauds Oprah's Golden Globes speech

Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump frustrated with Ivanka's condemnation of Roy Moore: report Ivanka, do the right thing: Endorse Doug Jones over Roy Moore Ivanka Trump: Sexual harassment 'can never be tolerated' MORE tweeted praise for Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes, one day after the remarks set off speculation of a possible presidential run.

“Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” the first daughter and White House adviser tweeted Monday night, linking to a video of the speech.

Winfrey delivered a passionate speech for women at the Golden Globes as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the awards show.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!” Winfrey said.

The speech quickly set off speculation of a possible presidential challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE by Winfrey in 2020.

CNN reported earlier Monday that the entertainment magnate was “actively thinking” about running for president.

However, Winfrey said in an interview after the Golden Globes Sunday that she wasn’t considering a run.

The White House said Trump would “welcome” a challenge by Winfrey.

Winfrey's speech has been widely noted for her strong language against sexual harassment and misconduct.

More than a dozen women have publicly accused the president of sexual misconduct and came together to call for a congressional investigation into the allegations last year.

Democratic female lawmakers also called for a probe into the allegations.