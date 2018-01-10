Trump: ‘Sneaky’ Feinstein must be primaried for releasing Fusion GPS transcript

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE lashed out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Blumenthal: ‘Credible case' of obstruction of justice can be made against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday for unilaterally releasing the full transcript an interview between congressional investigators and the founder of the opposition research firm that commissioned a controversial dossier on the president during the 2016 presidential race.

In a tweet, Trump described the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee as “sneaky” and said her release of the more than 300-pages of interview transcripts between Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and Senate Judiciary Committee lawmakers and lawyers might be “illegal.”

The president also called for Feinstein to face a primary challenge in her reelection campaign in 2018.

“The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace,” Trump tweeted.

“Must have tough Primary!”

A tough primary is unlikely to happen, however, as California’s primary system rewards the top two finishers, irrespective of party, and Feinstein’s only notable challenger at this point is a Democrat.

Still, Feinstein’s release of the Simpson interview transcripts caught Republicans by surprise and provided explosive new details that both parties will look to use to their advantage in the myriad investigations taking place on Capitol Hill surrounding the Trump campaign, Russia, the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The dossier has been central to those investigations, with Democrats claiming it to be a roadmap to collusion and corruption by Trump and his campaign team and Republicans insisting that it is full of unverified claims that the FBI might have used to improperly secure a warrant to spy on Trump’s campaign and transition.

Trump on Wednesday also tweeted his anger at “the single greatest witch hunt in American history” and demanded that Republicans “take control” of the Russia investigations.