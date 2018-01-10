Trump tells media at Cabinet meeting: 'Welcome back to the studio'

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE on Wednesday welcomed members of the media to the “studio” as they arrived for his first Cabinet meeting of 2018.

“Welcome back to the studio. Nice to have you,” Trump remarked as members of the media filed into the Cabinet Room.

Trump welcomed media into the same room for a second day after holding a bipartisan meeting on immigration on Tuesday that, in a rare move, was open to the press for roughly an hour.

Media members largely praised Trump for the move, saying it allowed viewers to see the negotiation process. Lawmakers later said they outlined the parameters of a potential immigration deal with Trump.

Trump, who prior to entering politics hosted "The Apprentice" on NBC, responded on Wednesday by saying his performance at the meeting “got great reviews.”

Trump, referencing his 55-minute immigration meeting in front of cameras yesterday, says "some called it a performance — I consider it work." Then adds that he "got great reviews by everybody other than two networks, who were phenomenal for about two hours…" — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 10, 2018

“2017 was a year of tremendous achievement, monumental achievement actually,” Trump said to begin the meeting. “I don’t think any administration has ever done, has done what we’ve done, and what we’ve accomplished, in its first year.”