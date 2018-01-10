Kellyanne Conway: 'Nobody here talks about' Clinton

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayaOffice opens case file into accusation that Conway broke the law Conway: North Korea's Kim Jong Un insulted Trump first Conway: 'Rush' to politicize Texas shooting is 'disrespectful to the dead' MORE said Wednesday that "nobody" in the Trump administration talks about Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE, denying that the White House has sought to rehash the 2016 election.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "Hey, Chris, nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you."

When Cuomo suggested that the White House was "frozen" in the moment of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's electoral victory over Clinton, Conway said that "that's just not true."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump himself frequently mentions his 2016 win and Clinton, including earlier on Wednesday, when he decried the fact that the former Democratic presidential candidate had submitted to an FBI interview about her use of a private email server while secretary of state with certain conditions.

He also reiterated his claim that the ongoing investigations into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia were based on false claims made up by Democrats as an excuse for Clinton's loss in the election.

"It's a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election that frankly the Democrats should have won because they have such a tremendous advantage in the electoral college," Trump said.

He has also suggested repeatedly sought to turn the tables on allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election by saying that it was Clinton who acted improperly, and that the Justice Department should take a fresh look at her alleged misdeeds.