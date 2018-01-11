Conway: Trump 'discovered' there doesn't need to be 'physical wall' along entire border

White House aide Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayaOffice opens case file into accusation that Conway broke the law Conway: North Korea's Kim Jong Un insulted Trump first Conway: 'Rush' to politicize Texas shooting is 'disrespectful to the dead' MORE said late Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE "discovered" there doesn't need to be a "physical wall" along the country's entire southern border.

"What's true is that after conferring with the experts who are involved in this process ... the president discovered that part of it will be, he knows, part of it will be the physical wall, part of it is better technology, part of it is also fencing," Conway said during an interview on CNN.

"There are rivers involved, I'm told. There are mountains involved — there's terrain that isn't conducive to building an actual physical structure in some places."

Trump campaigned on building a wall along the country's southern border and has suggested the wall must be part of a deal that would include a legislative fix for immigrants protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which he is ending.

On Tuesday, Trump said he made clear during immigration negotiations with lawmakers the U.S. needs "the security of the wall" on the border with Mexico.

"As I made very clear today, our country needs the security of the Wall on the Southern Border, which must be part of any DACA approval," Trump tweeted.

On Wednesday, Trump said he will not sign an immigration deal that doesn't include funding for the border wall.

"It's gotta include the wall," Trump said at a press conference with Norway's prime minister. "Any solution has to include the wall."