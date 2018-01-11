Decision on Iran sanctions expected Thursday

The Trump administration is expected to make a decision Thursday on whether to continue sanctions relief for Iran as part of a 2015 deal to curb the country's nuclear program.

That decision, a senior State Department official said, could be announced as early as Thursday night, though it could come on Friday, when the U.S. hits the first in a series of deadlines for decisions regarding Iran sanctions.

"There's a decision expected this afternoon, and then, again, as soon as it's available it'll either be announced tonight or tomorrow," the official said.

It is the first time since October that Trump will have to make a decision on whether to waive sanctions on Iran. He declined to affirm the nuclear agreement then. The president must recertify Iran's compliance with the Obama-era deal every three months, but Trump says Tehran has violated the spirit of the agreement.

Media reports have indicated that Trump will continue sanctions relief for Iran and that he is expected to cite progress on legislation aimed at fixing what he says are problems with deal.

At the same time, Trump is reportedly also preparing new, targeted sanctions against Tehran.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonOvernight Defense: Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital | Mattis, Tillerson reportedly opposed move | Pentagon admits 2,000 US troops are in Syria | Trump calls on Saudis to 'immediately' lift Yemen blockade Trump has yet to name ambassadors to key nations in Mideast Mattis, Tillerson warned Trump of security concerns in Israel embassy move MORE is expected to meet with Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss the administration's plans regarding the Iran sanctions.