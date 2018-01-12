White House physician says Trump in 'excellent health'

The White House physician announced Friday that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is in "excellent health" following his first physical exam as commander in chief.

"The president's exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well. The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement.

Trump told reporters earlier this week that he would be "surprised" if he received poor results from the physical.

"I think it's going to go very well," the president predicted. "I'll be very surprised if it doesn't."

"It better go well, otherwise the stock market will not be happy," he joked later.

The White House announced earlier this week that Jackson would take the unusual step of answering questions about the president's exam during the daily briefing next Tuesday.

The physical follows recent speculation surrounding the president's health leading up to the exam.

A new book that paints Trump as ill-equipped to occupy the Oval Office sparked questions about Trump's mental fitness, questions Trump has dismissed in calling himself a "very stable genius."

Trump, 71, is the oldest person elected president and often boasted on the campaign trail in 2016 about his physical stamina.