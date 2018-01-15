Romney: Comments attributed to Trump ‘antithetical to American values’

Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJeb Bush trades Derek Jeter for Tagg Romney in Miami Marlins bid: report Rubio: Romney endorsement report ‘false’ Report: Romney to endorse Rubio MORE on Monday tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE for reportedly referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries."

"The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race," Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who is reportedly considering a Senate run in Utah, tweeted.

"The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & 'charity for all.'"

Romney has in the past been a strong critic of Trump and some Senate Republicans are eager for Romney to join them in the chamber, with some hoping he will emerge as an independent counterweight to Trump.

Trump reportedly made the "shithole countries" comment during a White House meeting with lawmakers last week.

He has faced widespread backlash for the comments, with some lawmakers accusing him of racism.

Trump claimed Friday on Twitter he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians."

"Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out,'" Trump tweeted. "Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!"

Trump on Sunday also pushed back on claims he is a racist.

“No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you will ever interview,” Trump told reporters while entering Trump International Golf Course, according to a White House pool report.