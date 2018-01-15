Romney: Comments attributed to Trump ‘antithetical to American values’

Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJeb Bush trades Derek Jeter for Tagg Romney in Miami Marlins bid: report Rubio: Romney endorsement report ‘false’ Report: Romney to endorse Rubio MORE on Monday tore into President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE for reportedly referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries."
"The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race," Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who is reportedly considering a Senate run in Utah, tweeted.
"The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & 'charity for all.'"
Trump reportedly made the "shithole countries" comment during a White House meeting with lawmakers last week.
He has faced widespread backlash for the comments, with some lawmakers accusing him of racism.