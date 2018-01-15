Poll: Only 1 percent of Trump voters side with Bannon over president

Only 1 percent of Americans who voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE say they back former Breitbart News head Stephen Bannon in his recent feud with Trump, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll.

About 66 percent of the voters said they backed Trump over Bannon.

Twenty-one percent said they didn’t agree with either man, and 12 percent said they were unsure of who they supported.

The poll found that Trump supporters’ favorability of Bannon has dropped significantly. Only about 13 percent of the voters said they viewed him favorably, down from 38 percent in August when Bannon left the White House.

His unfavorability numbers have also risen to about 66 percent, up from 26 percent in August.

The poll comes after Trump attacked Bannon over comments he made in Michael Wolff’s controversial new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Bannon is quoted in the book as calling Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump files paperwork to transfer businesses MORE’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the Trump campaign “treasonous” and saying ”they’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

After the comments were made public, Trump said Bannon “lost his mind.”

Bannon later released a statement calling Trump Jr. a “patriot” and a “good man,” adding that he regretted not speaking out about the comments earlier.

However, the apology wasn’t enough to win over Trump and White House officials.

Bannon stepped down as the head of Breitbart News last week as backlash over his comments continued.

HuffPost/YouGov interviewed 1,000 voters from Jan. 9-10. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.