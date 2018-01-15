Hope Hicks to meet with House Intel in Russia probe: report

White House communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksTrump campaign staffer: Hope Hicks ‘loves Trump like a father’ Mercedes Schlapp joins White House as senior communications adviser Hope Hicks named Trump’s third White House communications director MORE will reportedly speak with the House Intelligence Committee in the panel’s probe into Russia's election interference.

Hicks will meet with the committee as soon as Friday, CNN reported on Monday.

She will likely face questions about any contacts between Trump associates and Moscow, as well as the White House's involvement in writing a misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump files paperwork to transfer businesses MORE’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower during the campaign.

Hicks’s attorney and a spokesman for Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father Erik Prince says meeting with Russian banker unrelated to Trump campaign MORE (Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, both declined to comment to CNN.

Hicks and a spokeswoman for Rep. Mike Conaway Kenneth (Mike) Michael ConawayTop intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father House panel interviews Podesta after Trump dossier revelation Texas lawmaker says GOP colleague should resign over lewd photo MORE (R-Texas), who is leading the panel's investigation, did not return CNN’s request for comment.

The now-communications director was one of the first staffers to join the Trump campaign and has remained close to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

Last month, Hicks sat down with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE for his probe into Moscow's 2016 hacking.

She will be the second current White House official known to have appeared before the House Intelligence Committee, after senior White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Trump team working on Mideast peace plan unconventional, but ‘perfectly qualified’ US attorney fired by Trump: Mueller team likely looking at everyone Additional Trump transition official identified who knew about Flynn's Russia contact: report MORE.

Also this week, the committee is set to interview former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiABC producer reprimanded for sharing data with Trump campaign: report Trump went off on Manafort for suggesting he should not appear on Sunday shows: report Lewandowski: Manafort should go to jail for the rest of his life if he colluded MORE.