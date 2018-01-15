Pastor condemned Trump's 's---hole' remark in service Pence attended: report

A Maryland pastor condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s comments calling Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “shithole countries” at a service attended by Vice President Pence, The New York Daily News reported Monday.

People attending the mass said Pence was red-faced as the Rev. Maurice Watson spoke out against Trump’s remarks.

“I stand today as your pastor to vehemently denounce and reject any such characterizations of the nations of Africa and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” Watson said at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo.

“And I further say: Whoever made such a statement, whoever used such a visceral, disrespectful, dehumanizing adjective to characterize the nations of Africa, whoever said it, is wrong. And they ought to be held accountable.”

Those attending the service reportedly jumped up and applauded.

Watson said he felt “led by God to do it,” noting that many parishioners at his church are from the nations Trump allegedly insulted, according to the Daily News.

Trump has faced intense criticism from both sides of the aisle for his comments about “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDemocrats turn on Al Franken Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign Democratic senator predicts Franken will resign Thursday MORE (D-Ill.), who was in the meeting, confirmed that Trump made the remarks to reporters on Friday.

However, GOP Sens. David Perdue (Ga.) and Tom Cotton Tom CottonGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Grassley offers DACA fix tied to tough enforcement measures Five things senators should ask Tom Cotton if he’s nominated to lead the CIA MORE (Ark.), who were also present, said Trump didn’t make the comment after initially saying they didn’t recall the president making the remark.

Trump lashed out at Durbin on Twitter Monday, saying the senator “totally misrepresented” his comments.