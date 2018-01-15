Trump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has been saying that he could easily defeat Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (I-Vt.) if he challenged him in 2020, Politico reported Monday.

Trump has been speculating with aides and other Republicans about which Democrat will run against him for the presidency, but has dismissed Sanders as a viable candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has said that Sanders, 76, won’t have the energy for a second presidential bid, but that he could easily beat the Vermont independent if he decides to run again. Trump will be 74 at the time of the election.

Allies say Trump should be more concerned about a bid from Oprah Winfrey or former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE.

“What we can’t let voters do is think they can get the same policies with someone they like better, like Joe Biden — someone who would fight for them but who doesn’t have the crass edge,” one former White House staffer told Politico. “I hope CNN has [New York Sen.] Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocrats turn on Al Franken Report: Franken will resign Thursday Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign MORE on every minute of every day. Love it. Bring it. She's easy to destroy. If you're the president, or the RNC, you're more worried about someone who looks like Biden — someone who has more mainstream appeal, who blue-collar workers could identity with.”

Trump has reportedly said that Sanders would run against him “even if he’s in a wheelchair.”

Sanders ran as a Democrat in 2016 but lost the party’s nomination to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE.

However, after Clinton’s surprise loss to Trump, some Democrats wondered whether Sanders could have defeated Trump instead.

Trump’s campaign pollster is among those that said Sanders would have beat Trump in a general election.

Sanders is discussing whether or not to run again in 2020.

Winfrey has been the subject of presidential speculation following a passionate speech she gave at the Golden Globes on the subject of sexual misconduct.

“Oprah would be a problem: she’d be their best,” one GOP strategist said. "She’s ubiquitous, she’s black, she has crossover appeal and she probably clears a lot of the field out.”