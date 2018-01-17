Eric Trump says his father’s not racist: He ‘sees one color: green’

Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpEric Trump charity paid Trump Organization companies 0K during election Top House Intel Dem wants to call Ivanka as witness in Russia probe Crews respond to fire on roof of Trump Tower MORE on Wednesday said his father is not racist, saying all President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE cares about is "the economy."

"My father sees one color: green," Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" "He cares about the economy."

"He does not see race. He's the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life. It's total nonsense."

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump has faced accusations of racism in recent days after reports he referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries" and asked why the U.S. should take in immigrants from those places.

The president this past weekend pushed back against accusations of racism, calling himself the "least racist person you will ever interview."

On Tuesday, he said he wants immigrants from "everywhere."

“I want them to come in from everywhere. Everywhere,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about his comments.

His reported comments have helped derail talks on spending and immigration legislation ahead of a Jan. 19 funding deadline to prevent a government shutdown.