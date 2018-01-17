Kelly told Dems some of Trump's immigration promises were 'uninformed': report

White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE reportedly told a group of Democratic lawmakers that some of President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE’s campaign promises on immigration, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, are “uninformed.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Kelly also told the lawmakers during the meeting there will be no wall on the border “that Mexico will pay for.”

Kelly all but confirmed the report during an appearance on Fox News later Wednesday.

"[Trump's] changed his attitude toward the DACA issue and even the wall," Kelly said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. "[Trump] has evolved in the way he's looked at things. Campaigns and governing are two different things."

Kelly met with House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerMcCarthy: ‘No deadline on DACA’ Lawmakers see shutdown’s odds rising Hoyer suggests Dems won't support spending bill without DACA fix MORE (D-Md.), Rep. Judy Chu Judy May ChuDems say tiny fraction of sexual assault charges against DHS are investigated Live coverage: Day four of the Ways and Means GOP tax bill markup Dem: I can't capture how emotionally insecure Trump is, and I have a psych PhD MORE (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus as part of ongoing negotiations between the White House and Congress over immigration policy.

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.), who was present at the meeting, later confirmed the Post report.

“I can confirm that Chief of Staff Kelly said today that the President’s campaign was not fully informed about the wall he was promising to voters," Gutiérrez said in a statement. "Kelly went on to say that many campaigns are not fully informed about every policy and that campaigning and governing are two different things and that governing is harder. Kelly took credit for educating the President on the wall and that a concrete barrier from sea to shining sea was no longer the conception of border security barriers supported today by the White House.”

The Post reports that two lawmakers present in the meeting took notes on the meeting, and the newspaper confirmed those notes with two other lawmakers and a senior aide present at the time.

Kelly emphasized to the group that Trump is “committed to a permanent solution to DACA,” the Obama-era program that protects thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported. He also told the lawmakers that he “ordered” the six-month extension of DACA protections.

Kelly later confirmed that last point in his interview with Fox News.

“I worked to get the six-month extension of DACA. I ordered that. I managed that. And everyone has thanked me for that,” Kelly said, according to the Post.

Kelly was also asked by one lawmaker, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Elsa Roybal-AllardKelly told Dems some of Trump's immigration promises were 'uninformed': report Dem offers bill to reauthorize underage drinking prevention programs Top Dem: Congress will face backlash for DHS shutdown MORE (D-Calif.), to explain Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Certain things are said during the campaign that are uninformed,” Kelly replied, according to the Post. He reportedly told the group that “a concrete wall from sea to shining sea” wouldn’t be built, but would instead be a “physical barrier in many places.”

Kelly’s meeting with Democratic lawmakers comes as Trump blasted a bipartisan Senate immigration proposal in an interview Wednesday, calling it “horrible” on border security and “very, very weak” on reform to the legal immigration system.

“It’s the opposite of what I campaigned for,” Trump said.

A bipartisan group of senators is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that would pair a fix for the DACA program along with border security.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Overnight Finance: Lawmakers see shutdown odds rising | Trump calls for looser rules for bank loans | Consumer bureau moves to revise payday lending rule | Trump warns China on trade deficit MORE (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that no immigration bill would come to the Senate floor until Trump indicates what he supports.

Updated: 6:23 PM EST.